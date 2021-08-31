Two married doctors evacuated their three young children to Atlanta and returned to New Orleans to care for patients amid Hurricane Ida.

Drs. Emily and Mohamed Masumi say they wanted to get their kids to safety so they could focus on what they were doing.

“We do have several outlying smaller hospitals where a lot of my colleagues and my group are. There were points where their main power went out, and they had to bag babies and other patients,” Emily told Inside Edition, referring to pumping oxygen by hand into their patients when the generators went down.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 is affecting children across the nation.

At one California elementary school, a teacher took her mask off to read to the kids. She was not vaccinated and didn’t realize she was infected with COVID-19. Half the class — 12 students total — tested positive for the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control, every kid except for two in the front two rows caught COVID.

The CDC met Monday to discuss booster shots, with one scientist saying the data right now is too limited to recommend wide distribution and suggesting the third shot only be approved for vulnerable groups and hospital workers.

