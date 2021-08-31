Mississippi Highway Collapses in the Wake Of Hurricane Ida, Killing 2

A section of highway in Mississippi collapsed in the wake of Hurricane Ida, killing two people and injuring as many as 10 others, WKRG-TV reported. It is believed that the collapse was caused by the torrential rain that came from the hurricane in Lucedale, authorities said.

Troopers told CBS News that Highway 26 collapsed and that seven vehicles were involved, including a motorcycle. Three people are in critical condition.

“Some of these cars are stacked on top of each other,” Mississippi Highway Patrol Cp. Cal Robertson told The Associated Press.

Rescue teams are still searching for people who may have survived. The section of the highway that collapsed was at least 50 feet long and 20 feet deep, authorities said.

A crane was brought in to lift the vehicles out the the hole, the AP reported.

The highway is shut down until state engineers figure out a repair plan.

