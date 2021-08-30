Strongmen Pull World’s Largest and Heaviest Cargo Plane in Ukraine | Inside Edition

Strongmen Pull World’s Largest and Heaviest Cargo Plane in Ukraine

August 30, 2021

Built in the Soviet Union in 1988, the Antonov An-225 Mriya was developed to transport the Soviet Buran Space Shuttle and other heavy cargo.

Eight Ukrainian strongmen set a national record by pulling the world’s largest and heaviest cargo plane.

After the Soviet Union collapsed, the Buran program was shut down and the plane was left in Ukraine.

Now, eight strongmen have made history where the plane is concerned.

Placed in two lines, the athletes managed to move the plane 4.3 meters, or a little more than 13 feet, in a minute and 13 seconds.

Representatives from Ukraine’s national record book said they will apply for the Guinness record as well.

The feat was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.

