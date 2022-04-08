One of the men who is accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, last year was allegedly released from prison by mistake, according to ABC Los Angeles.

James Howard Jackson, 19, is one of three men charged in the shooting and robbery of the dog walker in February 2021, New York Post reported. Jackson was released from court Wednesday after records showed the charges against him were dropped, according to New York Post.

Jackson’s dismissed charges were supposed to have been replaced by a superseding grand jury indictment unsealed during Wednesday’s hearing, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office, as reported by the New York Post.

But Jackson seemed to have gotten lucky after the superseding case was not entered against Jackson and he was freed by mistake after a court appearance Wednesday, sources familiar with the case told NBCLA.

Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the dismissed charges.

Several sources familiar with the court proceedings said it appeared records were not updated about the superseding case, according to NBC News.

Jackson’s jail records, obtained by Inside Edition Digital on Friday, show that he was dismissed Wednesday at 3:38 in the afternoon.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to both the LAPD and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for comment on the matter and has not heard back.

Last month, Ryan Fischer told Inside Edition that staying in Hollywood became a painful reminder of the trauma he suffered. “I would be walking. All of a sudden a tour bus would show up, and they would start talking about my attack,” he said.

So he decided to hit the road, taking inspiration from the film “Nomadland,” which he watched the night before the attack.

Now one year after he was nearly shot to death while fighting off the vicious dognappers, the hero is living far away from Hollywood, in a camper in Austin, Texas.

Fischer suffered a collapsed lung and nerve damage from the bullet that entered just below his neck and tore into his shoulder blade.

During the brazen attack, Fischer managed to hold onto Lady Gaga’s dog, Asia. But the assailants nabbed her two other French bulldogs. Fischer says he spent time in Lady Gaga’s home during his recovery.

The two stolen dogs were later returned to Lady Gaga. Five people were arrested.

