Everything We Know About How Lady Gaga's Stolen Dogs Were Returned

Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs are back, but the search continues for the gunmen who snatched them after opening fire on dog walker Ryan Fischer. Meanwhile, Fischer is breaking his silence for the first time since the shooting.

Fischer posted photos from his hospital room on Instagram, writing, “4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gunshot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her. I cradled Asia as best I could.”

Lady Gaga’s dogs were returned Friday night by a good Samaritan not involved with the dognapping, according to police. She found them in an alley tied to a pole in downtown Los Angeles and recognized them as the stolen dogs from the media coverage.

The night of the shooting, Fischer apparently stepped into Almor Wine & Spirits on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. He walked another seven blocks with Gaga’s three beloved French bulldogs and was ambushed and shot in the chest.

The location where the woman found the two pups has not been revealed, but what is known is that she turned them into a police station six miles away from the scene of the ambush.

French bulldog breeder Gary Nudelman told Inside Edition that the breed is one of the most sought after dogs on the dark web and that dognappers tried to break in last year.

“There’s a very big black market,” Nudelman said. “Because of the ease to take care of, the size, the amount of exercise it needs.”

Lady Gaga reportedly will “gladly” pay the good Samaritan the $500,000 reward as well as Fischer’s medical bills that add up to more than $97,000.

