Lady Gaga Gets Her Own Colorful Oreo Cookie 

A new type of Oreo cookie dreamed up by Lady Gaga is set to arrive in January, giving a new look to one of America's favorite cookies.

Inspired by her latest album, "Chromatica," Gaga’s Oreo features pink cookies with green filling. There is no word as to what the cookie will taste like, but if it is anything how it looks, it might be a full on dance party for your taste buds.

Gaga and Oreo are encouraging fans to sign up for their Stan Club, where they will be notified how they can get the limited edition cookies. The first 1,000 people to sign up will get a free package of the snacks.

The “Born This Way” singer took to Instagram to announce the cookie and show off what they look like Wednesday.

