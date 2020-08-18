Girl Scouts Announce French Toast-Flavored Cookies for 2021

The Girl Scouts are giving us something sweet to look forward to as they announced that a French toast-flavored cookie will arrive next year. Called the “Toast Yay,” the cookie is available in some markets now, but will go nationwide in 2021.

The Girl Scouts describe the cookie on their website as “toast-shaped cookie is full of French toast flavor and flair and stamped with the trusted Girl Scouts’ signature trefoil on top.”

The organization adds that “Every package you purchase helps girls gain the people skills and business smarts they need to take on the world with confidence. She learns how to talk (and listen!) to her customers, and how to work as a team with other girls, too.”

“The name is designed to be a play on words for ‘toasty,’ which evokes the warmth and joy we believe people will associate with this great new French toast-inspired flavor,” a Girl Scouts representative told the Huffington Post. “‘Toast’ draws on the cookie’s unique toast shape and attributes of French toast, and ‘yay!’ celebrates joy — the joy that Girl Scout Cookies bring to consumers and how Girl Scouts create moments of joy as they use their cookie earnings to support their communities and donate cookies to front-line workers and local causes.”

The French toast-inspired snack will come in a package of 16. Each cookie has 10 grams of added sugars, 6 grams of fat, 90 milligrams of sodium and is 70 calories.

