Suffragist Susan B. Anthony Pardoned by President Trump 148 Years After Her Arrest

President Trump announced Tuesday inside the White House that he will pardon suffragist Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested in 1872 for voting in a time when it was outlawed for women to take to the ballot box.

Trump's announcement was made on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote. Anthony was found guilty by an all male jury in 1873 in Rochester, New York, where she was arrested and tried.

"She was never pardoned," Trump said during a ceremony at the White House. "She got a pardon for a lot of other women. And she didn't put her name on the list."

Trump signed a proclamation commemorating the 100th anniversary of the amendment, which was ratified 100 years ago Tuesday.

With First Lady Melania Trump by his side, the president called the 19th amendment “a monumental victory for equality for justice, and a monumental victory for America.”

Last week, the president said he supported a bill to erect a monument of the women’s suffragist movement in the nation’s capital.

