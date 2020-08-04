Trump Doubles Down on Well Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell in 'Axios' Interview

President Donald Trump has doubled down on well wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, as she awaits trial on sex trafficking charges. "She's now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well. I'd wish you well. I'd wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty," he said in a new interview.

It's the second time the president has expressed best wishes for the socialite who pleaded not guilty to procuring underage girls for her billionaire boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life while in jail last August.

"Mr. President, Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested on allegations of child sex trafficking. Why would you wish such a person well?" Axios reporter Jonathan Swan asked Trump.

"I do wish her well. I'm not looking for anything bad for her. I'm not looking for anything bad for anybody," Trump said.

In the interview, Trump also brought up a conspiracy theory that Epstein's death was a homicide.

"Her boyfriend died in jail and people are still trying to figure out, how did it happen? Was it suicide? Was he killed?" Trump said.

The New York City coroner ruled Epstein died by hanging and reiterated the findings after former medical examiner Michael Baden, who was hired by Epstein's family to review the autopsy, said that it was more likely Epstein died by strangulation.

Next week is the first anniversary of Epstein's death, and Lifetime is marking the event with a documentary special featuring eight of his alleged victims.



