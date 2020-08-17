Did First Lady Melania Trump Reject President Donald Trump's Hand as They Stepped Off Air Force One?

The world got a glimpse of the First Family for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began after Air Force One touched down at the White House following a weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Some are claiming that Melania "repeatedly rejects Donald's hand" as they descended down the steps of the aircraft. Others interpreted it differently, saying Melania was trying to hold down her dress in the wind while carrying her purse in one hand and holding the railing with the other.

Moments later, the president and first lady did walk hand-in-hand. Walking behind them was 14-year-old Barron Trump, who was towering over his 6-foot-3 father.

The president spoke on Monday about the death of his brother Robert, who passed away at the age of 71 over the weekend from undisclosed causes.

"We may do just a small service right here in the White House for my brother," Trump said. "That would be, I think, a great honor to him."

