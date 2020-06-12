Did Melania Trump Delay Moving Into White House to Renegotiate Prenup?

First Lady Melania Trump held out on moving into the White House when her husband took office so she could have more leverage while renegotiating her prenuptial agreement, Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan alleges in her new book, "The Art of Her Deal: the Untold Story of Melania Trump." The title is a play on Donald Trump's best-selling business advice book "The Art of the Deal."

"Donald Trump said nobody could negotiate a better deal than he could. Then along came Melania. She used her leverage to get a more generous deal than her prenup," Jordan tweeted.

After the president took office, Melania was hunkered down for months in Trump Tower. She said at the time that she was staying in New York until their son Barron finished the school year. But according to Jordan, it was actually Melania's strategic negotiating tactic.

According to the book, "She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump's oldest three children."

Jordan also claims that Melania is lying about her age and never having plastic surgery. "Three photographers who worked with her said they’ve seen the scars from plastic surgery."

Melania's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham firmly denied the allegations.

"Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources," Grisham told Inside Edition "This book belongs in the fiction genre."

