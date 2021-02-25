How Assailants Carried Out the Shooting of Lady Gaga's Dog Walker and Robbery of Her French Bulldogs

Lady Gaga’s dog walker is said to be “recovering well” after being shot multiple times in the chest by assailants who took two of Gaga’s French bulldogs. Two suspects jumped out of a white car and attacked the dog walker, Ryan Fischer, as he walked Gaga’s three dogs in Los Angeles, video shows.

In the disturbing doorbell camera footage obtained by TMZ, Fischer can be heard screaming for help. Lady Gaga is offering $500,000 for the return of the pups, Gustav and Koji.

News helicopters captured footage of Fischer lying on the sidewalk after the attack. Paramedics work to save his life, video shows. An officer then picked up the dog that was not snatched and took her to a police cruiser. A man reported to be Lady Gaga’s bodyguard retrieved the pooch, named Ms. Asia, from the police station.

But Gaga’s two other beloved dogs are still missing.

“I’m sure he would take a bullet for those dogs,” Fischer’s close friend told Inside Edition. “He is dedicated 100% to those dogs.”

The violent shooting and dognapping happened in a popular area for dog walking in Hollywood. It’s the latest incident in a string of robberies targeting French bulldogs, which can sell for as much as $8,000.

In Houston, a couple was walking their bulldog when a car sped up to them and two men jumped out. One shot at the couple before the thieves swung the helpless dog by its collar and took off. Fortunately, police found the pooch unharmed nearby.

Another woman in San Francisco was jumped by three men at gunpoint who stole her French bulldog, Chloe.

Lady Gaga is currently in Rome working on a film. She was spotted yesterday before news came of the horrible attack. Police are canvassing the neighborhood in search of the shooters, hoping to help reunite the superstar with her French bulldogs.

