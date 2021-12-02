15-Year-Old School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley Wrote Disturbing Posts Online, Prosecutors Say
“I would characterize a lot of the stuff we've now seen as dark and as cold-blooded,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard told Inside Edition.
In the wake of a school shooting in Michigan that left four students dead, 15 school districts across the Detroit-metro area were closed Thursday because of threats of violence on social media.
Meanwhile, 15-year-old suspect Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and terrorism. The prosecutor says it was premeditated, pointing to what she describes as his disturbing social media posts.
Police say they have found a horde of graphic journal entries and disturbing videos made by Crumbley.
“I would characterize a lot of the stuff we've now seen as dark and as cold-blooded,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard told Inside Edition.
One post from Crumbley says, “Now I Am Become Death, The Destroyer of Worlds. See You Tomorrow Oxford.” The same words can be found in a gory video game.
Two weeks before the shooting, Crumbley commented on a YouTube video of a 9mm gun being fired on a shooting range. He wrote: “This is the gun I'm going to use,” along with a smiley face.
His father bought the gun that was used in the school shooting on Black Friday, according to authorities.
Yesterday, Crumbley’s parents watched on a Zoom link from their car as their son was arraigned. Jennifer and James Crumbley may face charges as well.
A candlelight vigil to honor the victims is planned in downtown Oxford on Friday night.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years LaterInspirational
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' HouseEntertainment
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months AgoCrime
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver ScreenEntertainment
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'Crime