In the wake of a school shooting in Michigan that left four students dead, 15 school districts across the Detroit-metro area were closed Thursday because of threats of violence on social media.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old suspect Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and terrorism. The prosecutor says it was premeditated, pointing to what she describes as his disturbing social media posts.

Police say they have found a horde of graphic journal entries and disturbing videos made by Crumbley.

“I would characterize a lot of the stuff we've now seen as dark and as cold-blooded,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard told Inside Edition.

One post from Crumbley says, “Now I Am Become Death, The Destroyer of Worlds. See You Tomorrow Oxford.” The same words can be found in a gory video game.

Two weeks before the shooting, Crumbley commented on a YouTube video of a 9mm gun being fired on a shooting range. He wrote: “This is the gun I'm going to use,” along with a smiley face.

His father bought the gun that was used in the school shooting on Black Friday, according to authorities.

Yesterday, Crumbley’s parents watched on a Zoom link from their car as their son was arraigned. Jennifer and James Crumbley may face charges as well.

A candlelight vigil to honor the victims is planned in downtown Oxford on Friday night.

