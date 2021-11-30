Three people are dead and six others are injured after a school shooting at Michigan’s Oxford High School, authorities said. Those dead are believed to be students, and at least one of those shot is believed to be a teacher at the school, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, a 15-year-old student at the Oxford High School, voluntarily surrendered and is now in custody, authorities said. “At this point, we believe he acted alone,” Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a statement.

The identities of the victims and suspect have not yet been released.

A semi-automatic handgun and multiple clips were recovered at the scene.

Authorities say they do not know the suspect’s motive in the shooting.

Authorities said they began receiving 911 calls about the school shooting at 12:51 p.m. EST, and eventually responded to over a hundred 911 calls.

The school was placed on lockdown during the shooting and students continued sheltering in locked classroom as officers searched for additional victims, WZZM reported.

Students were directed to a nearby store to reunite with their families, and those “with their own transportation” have been allowed to leave on their own, according to CNN.

