Cops say a 6-year-old North Carolina girl was shot after the ball she was playing with rolled into a neighbor's yard in what many have called the U.S.'s latest senseless shooting.

Kinsley White and some friends were playing basketball when their ball rolled into the neighbor's yard, according to police.

That neighbor got into a confrontation with a parent of one of the kids and the neighbor went back into his house and came out blasting with a gun, according to a report.

Kinsley's father was badly injured trying to shield her, taking a bullet to his chest. Now little Kinsley, bullet fragments still scarring her cheeks, has a heartbreaking question for the suspect, Robert Singletary: "Why Did you shoot my daddy and me?"

Police raided the suspect's house outside Charlotte but say they are still searching for Singletary.

Kinsley's is the latest crazy case of an American being shot.

Cheerleader Payton Washington was shot in the back and leg when another cheerleader accidentally opened the door of the wrong car in a parking lot in Austin. Teenager Ralph Yarl was shot in the head after ringing the wrong doorbell in Kansas City. Kailyn Gillis was shot to death after the car she was travelling in drove down the wrong driveway in upstate New York.

"There has to be a pre-existing mindset where somebody is on the edge. They're already agitated and they're on the edge," Dr. Phil McGraw tells Inside Edition. "Because they're not reacting to the stimulus. They're reacting to some state of mind they've got in their head that's causing them to overreact.

"I hope everybody that hears this takes a deep breath and says 'calm down.' You know, instead of picking up a gun if you think you're under attack, pick up the phone, call 911, do something different," he says.

Dr. Phil says the one thing a person should never do is "pick up a gun and start pulling the trigger." Particularly when '"there are children involved."

