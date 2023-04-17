2 More Mass Shootings Occur in America Over the Weekend

The country is yet again in mourning after at least two more mass shootings rocked parts of America, barely a week after a gunman killed five people in a Louisville, Kentucky, bank.

The first shooting took place in Louisville around 9 p.m. as hundreds of people were enjoying the warm weather at Chickasaw Park on Saturday night. The scene was marred by a gunman who started firing at the crowd, killing two people and leaving four others injured, according to The New York Times and WLKY.

Police are still investigating a motive and are looking for a suspect or suspects. Although there were hundreds of people in the park, LMPD deputy chief Paul Humphrey told WKLY there were no witnesses.

At a press conference Saturday night, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said, “This has been an unspeakable week of tragedy for our city.”

The same would become true in Alabama less than two hours later.

Four people were killed, and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party on Saturday night in Dadeville.

Police say the gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio.

At this point, officials have not disclosed what led up to the shooting or if there is a suspect or suspects.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweeted about the incident Sunday morning, writing:

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”

According to the BBC, Ivey’s gubernatorial campaign was endorsed by the National Rifle Association. She is a staunch supporter of gun ownership rights.

The shooting tore one family apart in particular.

Grandmother Annette Allen, told the Montgomery Advertiser about her grandson, victim Phil Dowdell. She said he was a senior in high school who was just weeks away from graduating. Dowdell had earned a full ride to Jacksonville State on a football scholarship.

“He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face,” she said.

Dowdell was celebrating his sister Alexis' birthday, when the gunfire started.

Several others were hit, including the siblings’ mother, who was shot twice.

President Biden on Sunday released a statement regarding both incidents:

“What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear? When parents have to worry every time their kids walk out the door to school, to the movie theater, or to the park?”

