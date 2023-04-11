Another mass shooting in the U.S. took place on Monday at a branch of the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, located just across the street from the famed Louisville Slugger stadium.

The alleged gunman is being identified by police as Connor Sturgeon.

The gunman allegedly left a message for a friend saying he planned to kill everyone at the bank, where he worked as a junior executive, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sturgeon is a former high school track star with a master's degree in finance from the University of Alabama.

The first shots were fired around 8:30 a.m. and police were on the scene within three minutes. That quick response still could not save the lives of five people. The shooter was also killed.

There are also eight more people who were injured, at least two of whom were in critical condition as of Monday evening.

The massacre happened a half hour before the bank opened, with a handful of employees locking themselves in the bank vault as gunfire erupted around them.

Gov. Andy Beshear fought back tears while speaking about the 146th mass shooting this year.

"This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn't make it today. And I have another close friend who didn't, either," Beshear said at a news conference. "And one who's at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

Peyton Rodgers tells Inside Edition that her friend dated Sturgeon in high school.

"She told us that he had grabbed her arm really hard and she showed us and she had a bruise of like a finger imprint on her forearm," Rodgers recalls of her friend's relationship with the alleged gunman. "He was very rude. He was mean over messages and in person and very mean kind of cold-hearted almost.."

