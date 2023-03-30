Heartbreaking new video shows the frightened young faces of children fleeing the Nashville school shooter.

At one point, a teacher turns so she can pick up a terrified little girl as they cross the road and flee to safety.

The teacher and the students all had a look of fear in their eyes.

James Hoffman shot the video just moments after gunshots rang out at The Covenant School on Tuesday.

"I slammed on the brakes automatically, jumped out of the car, put my arms up in the air and started waving to stop all the traffic so I could help them across the road," Hoffman tells Inside Edition.

At the same time, audio is being released of the panicked 911 calls teachers made inside the school as gunshots ring out.

In one of those calls, a teacher whispers into the phone, imploring the operator to send help.

"I'm hearing more shots," the teacher whispers. "Please hurry. I'm hearing more shots."

Another 911 call is also being released, made by Audrey Hale's friend after she received a cryptic message from the school shooter.

The friend called after Hale wrote her a note that closed out by saying: "You'll probably hear about me on the news after I die. This is my last goodbye. I love you."

She then decided to call authorities to alert them that Hale might commit some form of self-harm, and says she was put on hold.

"I've been on hold for so long. I received a very, very weird message from my friend on Instagram. I think it was like a suicide thing," the friend says. "I called the suicide hotline and they told me to call the Sherriff's Dept. The Sheriff's Dept. told me to call you guys. So I'm just trying to see — I just don't want it on my conscience — if somebody can go check on her."

That call was made 15 minutes before Hale arrived at The Covenant School and opened fire, killing three children and three adults before being taken down by two members of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

