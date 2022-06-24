Nashville Teen, 16, Charged in Fatal Stabbing of 14-Year-Old Outside a Walmart

Crime
Jocson
Metro Nashville Police Dept.
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:19 PM PDT, June 24, 2022

Isabelle Jocson, 16, was charged with criminal homicide following the stabbing death of Malia Powell, 14, Monday night in the parking lot of the Walmart, cops say.

A 16-year-old in Nashville has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old girl in outside a Walmart, according to WKRN.

Isabelle Jocson, 16, was charged with criminal homicide following the stabbing death of Malia Powell, 14, Monday night in the parking lot of the Walmart, cops say.

Cops say that the two teens didn’t know each other, but “had words” inside the Walmart store in the Dickerson Pike section of Nashville, according to News Channel 9.

A confrontation later began between the two teens in a parking lot and near a bus stop when cops say Jocson stabbed Powell with a pocketknife in the neck, News Channel 5 reported.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m., News Channel 5 reported. It remains unclear what the two teenagers were having "words" about and why.

Powell was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, News Channel 9 reported. She was brought to the hospital before police arrived, cops said.

Jocson was later arrested by undercover police, News Channel 5 reported.

"My baby didn't deserve this. She was only 14 years old," Malia's mother told FOX 17 News.

Jocson will be tried as a juvenile, officials said.

Related Stories

Former WV Lawmaker Derrick Evans Sentenced to 3 Months for Jan. 6 Riot
Cop Kept From Trying to Save Wife Killed in Uvalde Massacre: Official
Dad Whose Son Died in Hot Car Has Murder Conviction Overturned
Man Swings Excavator Bucket at Vermont Troopers Trying to Arrest His Son: CopsCrime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

FBI Joins Search for Missing Young Farmer in Utah
FBI Joins Search for Missing Young Farmer in Utah
1

FBI Joins Search for Missing Young Farmer in Utah

Human Interest
Dog Brings Home Human Hand, Other Remains Found in Wooded Area in Texas
Dog Brings Home Human Hand, Other Remains Found in Wooded Area in Texas
2

Dog Brings Home Human Hand, Other Remains Found in Wooded Area in Texas

News
Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortion
Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortion
3

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Right to Abortion

Health
Judge Reverses Decision to Give Custody of Teen to Her Mom's Alleged Rapist
Judge Reverses Decision to Give Custody of Teen to Her Mom's Alleged Rapist
4

Judge Reverses Decision to Give Custody of Teen to Her Mom's Alleged Rapist

Crime
Virginia Couple Goes Missing While Sailing to Portugal: US Coast Guard
Virginia Couple Goes Missing While Sailing to Portugal: US Coast Guard
5

Virginia Couple Goes Missing While Sailing to Portugal: US Coast Guard

Human Interest