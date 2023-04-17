Ralph Yarl Investigation: Felony Charges Filed Against Man, 85, Accused of Shooting Black Teen in Head

Crime
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 4:33 PM PDT, April 17, 2023

Andrew D. Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced at a news conference on Monday evening.

A Missouri prosecutor announced that the man who allegedly shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Kansas City when the teenager went to the wrong home to pick up his siblings will face criminal charges.

Andrew D. Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced at a news conference on Monday evening.

Lester, 85, had not yet been taken into custody when Thompson announced the charges on Monday, and his bond has been set at $200,000.

Thompson made the decision to charge Lester just hours after Kansas City police submitted the case to his office.

Police will not say how many times Lester shot Yarl, but the boy's family has said he was shot twice, including once in the head.

The family also said that Yarl had to go to three houses before finding someone willing to get him help.

Yarl is now recovering at home, and a warrant is out for Lester's arrest.

The assault charge is a Class A felony, which means Lester could be facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted, and no less than 10 years behind bars.

 

Gun- and God-Loving Air Force Airman, 21, Suspected of Leaking Top-Secret Pentagon Papers
News
Lori Vallow Daybell’s Brother Alex Cox Believed He Was ‘Their Fall Guy,’ His Wife Testifies During Trial
Crime
Drunk Man Breaks Into Florida Police HQ, Takes Shower, Defecates on Floor, Steals Uniform, Walks Out: Cops
Crime
Grandfather of 16 Hailed a ‘Hero’ After Saving Woman From Raging Hotel Fire
Heroes
Mom Denied Custody Day Before Son's Fatal Beating Sues Agency After Reporting Abuse for 20 Months Before Death
Crime