A teen hoping to steal a prize from a claw machine ended up as a potential prize himself for whoever played next after the boy climbed into the game and got stuck inside, according to to park officials.

A 13-year-old boy in North Carolina got stuck in the Cosmic XL Bonus Game claw machine on Sunday afternoon at the Carowinds Amusement park after attempting to steal a prize, according to WBTV.

After about 15 minutes, Carowinds medical personnel were able to free the young boy from the machine, WSOC-TV reported.

The staff provided medical attention and returned the boy safely to his guardian, according to WRAL.

“The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority,” park officials told WSOC-TV.

It is currently unclear whether the teen faced any further action from the amusement park officials for attempting to steal from the machine, WRAL reported.

