It's a cash giveaway on the highway.

Look at these people counting $100 bills, which had been thrown from the window of a speeding car.

Police say the 38-year-old driver threw a whopping $200,000 in cash from his car as he drove along an Interstate in Eugene, Oregon.

And get this — cops say he drained his family's bank account and then proceeded to literally throw it out the window.

"This guy was driving up and down I-5, dropping out tons of cash," a driver on the scene told Inside Edition during an interview.

He was one of a handful of motorists who pulled over looking for more bills.

Word spread fast.

"Some friends called me and said they got $2,000," one woman searching for wayward bills told Inside Edition.

They left their cars on the side of the road with traffic whizzing by in their quest for unclaimed money.

Just a handful of people wonder if this was the right thing to do.

"We have one of the people who picked up the large amount of cash pulled over to the side of 1-5 wanting to know what to do with the money," one dispatcher relayed to state troopers after the incident.

The next morning, stragglers were still looking for a few bucks that may have been left behind.

The dude, who is said to have tossed out the family bank account, has been identified as Colin Davis McCarthy.

State Troopers say he does not face theft charges because his name was on the bank account — along with a bunch of other family members.

"This guy isn't in any legal trouble at all because he was on the account," legal analyst Royal Oakes tells Inside Edition. "He had a right to throw the money away as crazy as it sounds."

The family says even though the odds are long, they're asking anyone who found any of the cash to please return it to Oregon State Police because that money is very much needed by the family.

Experts say one way to avoid this is by having a required signature for any withdrawals from a joint account.

