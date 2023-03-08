A Craft Store employee in Beaverton, Oregon, sprang into action when she suspected a woman of shoplifting, confronting the alleged thief about her actions and discovering a purse-full of crafting supplies she allegedly was trying to carry out of the store.

Video footage of the confrontation shows the eagle-eyed employee stopping a woman she suspects of shoplifting.

“OK, calm down,” the woman tells the employee.

“Don’t tell me to calm down,” the employee replies.

What happens next is quite remarkable.

The woman begins to dump out her purse, revealing two items.

But when the employee checks again, she’s shocked to see there’s still items from the store stashed away.

“Are you joking? Your whole purse is full of this stuff,” the employee says.

The alleged shoplifter tries to walk away but this employee isn't having it. The pair scuffle and the employee wrestles the bag away.

“Dump it out right now!” she yells.

“I will” the woman replies.

“This is not OK,” the woman says as her purse is dumped out.

“You know what else is not OK? Stealing from us,” the employee says.

Shoplifting in the area has become such a problem that Walmart is closing its last two stores in nearby Portland because of what they say is a relentless wave of shoplifting.

