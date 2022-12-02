Man Wanted for Dragging 20 Purses From Florida Store in Shoplifting Spree Valued at $5,000
Video shows the man enter a Burlington Coat Factory in Hialeah on the biggest shopping day of the year, where he wastes no time and immediately starts swiping goods from the racks. At first, he tries to hide the goods in a blanket.
Police in Florida are searching for a man who went on a $5,000 shoplifting spree on Black Friday.
Video shows the man tear through a Burlington Coat Factory in Hialeah on the biggest shopping day of the year. He wastes no time once inside the store, and immediately starts swiping goods from the racks.
At first, he tries to hide the goods in a blanket, but when he runs out of room, he resorts to stuffing these looted goods down his pants.
The man then exits the store in a parade of purses, most of which he drags behind him on the ground. There are at least 20 designer bags visible in the video.
In total, the man walked off with a holiday haul valued at over $5,000, according to police.
The Hialeah Police Department is now urging any individuals who might have information on the crime or the man seen in the video, to contact them with details.
Police only just started working on the case because they were not alerted to this crime until Tuesday, four days after it took place. The reasons for the delay are unclear.
“He’s doing holiday shopping on the store’s dime and this is something we won’t tolerate,” Hialeah Police Sgt. Jose Torres says in a statement. “The Hialeah police department is actively working to stop these types of crimes.”
Individuals with information or who recognizes the man in the video are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Related News
Trending on Inside Edition
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary Trailer Drops Amid Prince William and Kate Middleton's Boston TripRoyals
University of Idaho Murders: Police Walk Back Claims That Victims Were Specifically TargetedCrime
New Ohio Homebuyer Finds Decomposing Remains of Previous Owner in the Basement: CopsOffbeat
Hero Dog Leads Search Workers to Missing Sisters Lost in Deep, Dense Louisiana WoodsAnimals
Woman Hopes Investigation Into Denial of Abortion She Says Was Lifesaving Will Help Others, Lawyer SaysHuman Interest