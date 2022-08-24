A fed-up shop owner confronted a suspected thief on a city bus, while broadcasting the encounter live on social media.

Sophia Romo owns a lingerie store in Houston, Texas, where her employees spotted the suspect allegedly shoplifting merchandise.

Romo chased the woman down, followed her onto the bus and sat down next to her.

“Let's play a game called, look in the thief's purse. Let’s just see what she has,” Romo said.

The alleged thief looked horrified.

“You're looking at me like I'm crazy and you stole from me. The irony,” Romo said.

Romo says shoplifting “happens all the time,” though usually, she’s “not in a position to do something about it.”

“She was on foot. A lot of times, they leave in vehicles or we don’t have an opportunity to confront them, so it was the perfect opportunity,” Romo said.

Romo called the police, and when the bus came to a stop, they were waiting and arrested the woman for theft.

The suspect is due in court on Aug. 29.

