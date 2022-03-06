'Food Fight' Breaks Out in San Francisco Walgreens When Suspected Thief Confronts Another Customer

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:23 AM PST, March 6, 2022

San Francisco-based photographer Nicholas Stennet shot the wild video. "I definitely didn’t anticipate a food fight in the middle of a Walgreens."

After a brazen shoplifting inside a Walgreens in San Francisco, a suspected thief and another customer went bananas on each other — literally.

The alleged thief was seen behind the counter filling his bag with loot. Then, on the way out, he knocked a cell phone out of another customer’s hand. The two went at it.

“What, you want to go?” the suspect says, before throwing a banana from the checkout counter at the other customer.

The customer retaliated by throwing more bananas at the thief, hitting him in the back. Then, Chips Ahoy cookies were flung.

San Francisco-based photographer Nicholas Stennet shot the wild video.

“I definitely didn’t anticipate a food fight in the middle of a Walgreens — bananas flying, cookies flying. It was definitely a unique situation,” Stennet said.

