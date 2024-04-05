Multiple law enforcement agencies in the state of South Carolina are hard at work trying to determine the identity of a woman discovered on Wednesday in Jasper County.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office discovered a white woman just before 3 p.m. at Corner Lake Landing in the rural town of Grays, which is approximately 50 miles north of Savannah, Georgia.

The woman was found on the riverbank of the Coosawhatchie River with her "hands tied together," the JCSO said in a statement.

No information is being shared about the woman's condition or her injuries, but the JCSO statement did say that deputies responded to the location in reference to a call of a "white man on the side of the river bank." The responding deputies said that only on closer inspection did they discover it was a woman.

The unresponsive woman is now being treated at a local hospital, according to the JCSO.

It has been two days since deputies discovered this woman, but her identity remains a mystery.

As a result, the JCSO is now getting assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation into this incident.

Those four agencies did not respond to requests for comment.