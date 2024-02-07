A woman claiming she was raped and assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein, trafficked to his friends, and forced to have an abortion is now the final alleged victim suing the late pedophile's estate.

Elizabeth Stein is suing Epstein's estate as well as Ghislaine Maxwell in a lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court.

The defendants have yet to respond to any of her allegations after successfully petitioning the court to extend the deadline for their answer to March 26, court records show.

Stein is a former Fashion Institute of Technology student who claims she met Maxwell while interning at Henri Bendel, according to the lawsuit.

Maxwell allegedly told Stein that she and the then-owner of the luxury department store, Les Wexner, were close and then asked Stein to deliver her purchases to the St. Regis Hotel, says the lawsuit.

Stein felt obligated to meet Maxwell due to her relationship with Wexner, she says, and arrived to find the disgraced British socialite sitting with Epstein at the hotel, the lawsuit alleges.

The three spoke for a bit and Stein eventually agreed to accompany Maxwell and Epstein to a room they had in the hotel, says the lawsuit.

Once in the room, Stein says that Maxwell and Epstein began to kiss and touch one another and then invited her to participate in a threesome, according to the lawsuit.

Stein agreed to participate, "fearing retaliation at her job if she did not acquiesce," the lawsuit claims.

Maxwell allegedly forced Stein to pleasure Epstein both manually and orally, despite Stein asking that they "stop" at one point, according to the lawsuit.

"This was the start of a three-year nightmare for [Stein], during which Maxwell and Epstein stalked [Stein], sexually abused her and trafficked her to their 'friends' for more sexual abuse," says the lawsuit.

Stein alleges that in that three-year period, Maxwell frequently showed up at her place of employment, forced her to engage in sex acts with a room full of people during a party at Epstein's house, and at one point forcibly raped her on New Year's Eve, according to the lawsuit.

"Epstein made fun of [Stein] for taking the subway to the party and said they were going to 'show her what a train is tonight,'" says the lawsuit. "Epstein then proceeded to vaginally, anally, and orally rape [Stein] while Maxwell restrained her."

The lawsuit goes on to allege: "After Maxwell and Epstein raped [Stein] together, both restrained [Stein] as another unknown man they identified as her 'date' raped plaintiff and penetrated her vagina."

Maxwell allegedly offered Stein a trip to Palm Beach as an apology for the events of that evening, but once in Florida, Stein alleges Maxwell and Epstein continued to sexually abuse her and traffic her to their friends, according to the lawsuit.

Stein learned soon after that she was pregnant and that the father was one of her abusers, according to the lawsuit.

"Maxwell then insisted that [Stein] have an abortion and subsequently arranged for a doctor's visit," says the lawsuit.

After this, Stein cut ties with Maxwell and Epstein, but alleges they continued to stalk her, according to the lawsuit.

Stein is seeking damages to be determined at trial for sexual battery. assault, gross negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to Stein's lawyers, who did not respond to requests for comment.

In their latest quarterly accounting report last week, the executors of Epstein's estate revealed that they are nearly done with all probate matters relating to the pedophile's death.

That report says that the executors for the estate have paid $190 million to the U.S. Treasury, $105 million to settle its case with the U.S. Virgin Islands, and $155 million to the pedophile’s victims.

A majority of those payments were made through the compensation fund that the estate created, which has paid $121,127,339.05 in "victim's claims and other amounts," according to the most recent quarterly accounting filed by the estate's executors.

An additional $34,230,000.00 has also been paid to settle claims outside the victims' fund, according to the most recent quarterly accounting obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

That report also reveals the amounts of some of the settlements for the first time, with payments of $200,000, $325,000, $95,000, and $435,000 made to four victims between September and December of last year.

The estate is now left with just over $89 million in assets including a two-bedroom home in Long Island, $1.8 million in cash, and jewelry and watches it currently values at just over $4,000, according to the report.

There are also two lawsuits, as in addition to Stein the estate is also being sued by Maxwell.

Maxwell is suing the estate for the cost of her legal bills. That case is still active despite Maxwell's inability to obtain legal counsel.