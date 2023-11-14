Victims of Jeffrey Epstein have collected over $150 million from his estate in the four years since he passed away.

A majority of those payments were made through the compensation fund that the estate created, which has paid $121,127,339.05 in "victim's claims and other amounts," according to the most recent quarterly accounting filed by executors Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn.

An additional $33,175,000.00 has also been paid to settle claims outside the victims' fund, according to the most recent quarterly accounting obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

That combines for a total of $154,302,339.05 in payments to Epstein victims as of Sept. 30, according to the quarterly accounting filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands as part of the estate's ongoing probate case.

The estate also agreed to a $105 million settlement with the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands to resolve all claims in the civil case filed shortly after Epstein's death, in addition to a $450,000 penalty for the late pedophile's alleged environmental violations while developing one of his two islands in the U.S. territory, Great St. James, and half the proceeds from the sale of his other island, Little St.James.

As of Sept. 30, the estate reports that it has fulfilled the $450,000 penalty payment, transferred $10,996,054.00 from its sale of Little St. James, and paid $99,477,909.25 of the settlement agreement.

The latest filing also confirms the sale price of Epstein's two islands, which sold in May to Stephen Deckoff. The billionaire investor, who plans to develop a luxury resort on the two islands, paid $27.45 million for Little St. James and $33.5 million for Great St. James.

The sale of those islands means that the only piece of real estate that remains in Epstein's portfolio is the small home in Valley Neck, New York, where two of his former employees live. The estate says that the value of that home is $585,000, despite Zillow pricing it at $680,000.

As of Sept. 30, the estate claims to have a total of $91,677,103.46 in assets. That is broken down as $9,513,316.68 in cash, $4,050.00 in jewelry and art, $3,432,264.00 in loans receivable, and $78,727,467.78 in entities owned by decedent.

The Epstein estate now has just a handful of court cases to wrap up before it will be able to finish its work, at which time any remaining funds would go to Epstein's brother Mark, as stated in his will.

This includes the aforementioned case filed against the estate by the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands, which could wrap up after the scheduled court hearing next month should the estate settle its financial obligations in full.

The estate will also need to repay the $30 million loan it took out to pay part of that settlement.

Then there are two ongoing cases, the first of which involves Ghislaine Maxwell, who is suing to have the estate cover her legal bills. That case is still active despite Maxwell's inability to obtain legal counsel.

The other case is a lawsuit filed by Cheri Pierson against the estate and Epstein associate Leon Black. Earlier this month, the judge in the case granted a motion to dismiss the Epstein estate as a defendant but not Indyke and Kahn, who are being sued in their capacity as co-executors of the estate.

Pierson claims in her lawsuit that she was raped by Black at Epstein's home, an allegation that Black vehemently denies.

Black's attorney Susan Estrich said in a statement that the claims "are categorically false and part of a scheme to extort money from Mr. Black by threatening to destroy his reputation."

All other cases against the estate, which at one time totaled over 50, have been settled or dismissed by the court with the exception of these three.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to Indyke and Kahn, but they did not respond to requests for comment.