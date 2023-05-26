On Valentine's Day of 2012, Jeffrey Epstein had an appointment scheduled with Irina Shayk.

The supermodel was in New York City for the launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue that evening.

The time of his scheduled meeting with the supermodel had still not been determined on the morning of Feb. 14 so "???" appeared next to Shayk's name, but she had a busy day.

Shayk had landed a coveted two-page spread that year, and was in the city to promote the issue with an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman alongside Kate Upton.

Shayk, whose publicist did not return a request for comment from Inside Edition Digital, is one of the many wealthy men and women who were scheduled to meet or met with Epstein in the years after his arrest in Palm Beah for soliciting a minor for sex, according to the daily schedule Epstein received from his longtime assistant Lesley Groff each morning.

Melinda French Gates and her then-husband Bill Gates also attended a dinner at the home of Epstein on Sept. 20, 2013.

The schedule received from Groff shows that Melinda and Bill Gates would arrive to the registered sex offender's New York City townhouse at 7:30 p.m. and have a private meeting with their host.

The three would then join guests including Norwegian diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen and former chairman of the Nobel committee Thorbjørn Jagland for dinner, according to the schedule.

Former treasury secretary Larry Summers and his wife, Lisa, were also invited to the dinner that evening but had not yet confirmed their attendance, Groff notes in her morning email.

Summers met with Epstein more than 10 times between 2012 and 2016 according to the schedules seen by Inside Edition Digital, and at least three of those meetings with Epstein also included Mr. Gates.

Mr. Gates' meetings with Epstein began around the same time that the Microsoft founder's philanthropic efforts began to focus more on climate change and global access to energy, topics that have long been of interest to Epstein.

But back to that 2013 dinner.

Epstein's longtime friend Eva Dubin and her teenage daughter Celina also planned to stop by that evening, but the two would "not be seated for dinner," according to the schedule obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Melinda said in an interview with CBS Mornings in 2022 that this is the only time she met Epstein, and she did not walk away a fan.

"I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door. He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards," Melinda told host Gayle King. "So, you know, my heart breaks for these young women, because that's how I felt, and here I'm an older woman. My god, I feel terrible for those young women. It was awful."

She also responded to rumors that her husband's association with Epstein factored into her decision to file for divorce from the Microsoft founder during that interview.

“It was many things. But I did not like that he’d had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein,” she said. “I made that clear to him.”

Melinda is not the only prominent woman to spend time with Epstein after he served time for soliciting a minor for sex.

New York film publicist Peggy Siegel, whose ties to Epstein were first revealed back in 2019, invited the pedophile to movie premieres on a near-monthly basis the schedules show, and even got him tickets to the 2013 Gotham Awards.

A photo taken that night of actors Steve Buscemi, Forrest Whitaker, and Michael B. Jordan even shows Epstein lurking in the background with his date for the evening, then-girlfriend Svetlana "Lana" Pozhidaeva.

“I’ve finally been attacked for nothing more than being Jewish, or being a woman, or being at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Siegel told Vanity Fair after being criticized for her decision to keep inviting Epstein to events after his conviction.

“Until you, or I, or anybody else can get the truth out that I have been unjustly accused as a woman, then I have no business,”

Jeffrey Epstein (far right background) at the 2013 Gotham Awards - Getty Images

Epstein also scored an invite to a Vogue party at the Boom Boom Room in New York City's Standard Hotel back in April 2011 after being invited by hotelier Andre Balazs according to his schedule.

Balazs modeled for a spread in the magazine's May issue at the time. He and a spokesperson for Vogue did not respond to requests for comment.

The schedules emailed to Epstein each morning also provide him a list of names he may want to schedule appointments with, such as Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby.

In September 2013, most of Epstein's schedules note that Mette-Marit, the Crown Princess of Norway, will be in the city for five days at the end of the month.

The two met several times according to the schedules, and the royal has since said she "never would have associated with Mr. Epstein if I had been aware of the seriousness of the crimes he committed" in a 2019 interview with DN.'

Wendi Deng Murdoch was 'possibly stopping by" around 9 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2012 according to Epstein's schedule for that day.

Wendi would have still been married to News Corp chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch at that time.

On that night, Epstein was also possibly having dinner with the "Gates crew."

A series of Wall Street Journal reports on Epstein's schedules failed to mention Wendi's possible meeting with Epstein, as well as the multiple mentions of former News Corp executive Joel Klein.

Epstein met with Klein at least five times according to the schedules. Epstein also planned to attend Woody Allen's birthday dinner with Klein and his wife one year, though the schedule notes that Klein's wife Nicole Seligman might be in Tokyo at the time.

Prior to taking a job with News Corp in 2010, Klein serves as the chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.

Reps for Klein and the Wall Street Journal did not respond to requests for comment.

