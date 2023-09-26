A Massachusetts couple awaiting their wedding on a Cape Cod beach was turned away from their Airbnb host after mentioning a service dog would be staying with them.

The couple made a reservation through Airbnb to stay before and after their big day. But the host canceled their stay after bride-to-be Lauren Laliberte informed them that her partner’s guide dog, Orion, would be joining them just days before their wedding, according to WCVB.

Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Steve Bohn survived a 2008 suicide bombing in Afghanistan, the outlet reported.

"I've had three spinal surgeries, a lot of internal surgeries, so he can pick up keys for me if I drop them. The little tasks like that, bending over can be an issue," Bohn told WCVB.

Airbnb’s policy says guests are not required to disclose the presence of service animals and that hosts may not refuse reservations because of the presence of service animals. Though, "a host may qualify for an exemption in certain circumstances, for instance, if the service animal directly threatens their health or safety."

“We have policies in place protecting the rights of guests with service animals, and our specialized support team has launched an investigation into this matter,” Airbnb said in a statement to Inside Edition Digital. “We've immediately rebooked our guests into a new listing free of charge, and we thank them for bringing this issue to our attention.”

Dozens of people offered the couple a place to stay ahead of their wedding, WCVB reported.

"We really appreciate it, from the bottom of our hearts," Laliberte told the outlet.

Bohn intends to have Orion with him at the wedding, according to WCVB. "He's been with me through thick and thin," Bohn told the outlet.