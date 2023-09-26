Bruce Willis' Daughters Learning to 'Love,' 'Care' Amid Father's Deteriorating Dementia Battle

The wife of Bruce Willis is speaking out for the first time about her husband's devastating battle with dementia.

Emma Heming Willis appeared on "Today" Monday, and said that she and her two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, are learning to come together after their father's shocking diagnosis.

"When they say this is a family disease it really is," Emma explained during her appearance. "We're a very honest and open household. And the most important thing was for us to be able to say what the disease was explain what it is."

She said it was important the girls be as educated as possible about their father's diagnosis, which can affect movement and speech.

When asked if Bruce knows that his condition is deteriorating, Emma said: "That's hard to know."

"The Sixth Sense" star also shares three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore.

"It's teaching them so much and how to care and love and it's really a beautiful thing amongst the sadness," Emma said about the three older girls, with whom she and her daughters have vacationed with alongside Demi in recent years.

Emma explained that she is now stepping into the spotlight to advocate for awareness and encourage medical research.

"I don't want there to be any stigma or shame attached to their dad's diagnosis or for any form of dementia," she said. "He is the gift that keeps on giving. Love, patience, resilience."

She then added: "For me to be out here doing this is not my comfort zone, this is the power of Bruce."