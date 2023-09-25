A Georgia woman was driving alone when she says she got distracted by an accident on the other side of the road. Next thing she knew, she was airborne.

First responders were on the scene of a car crash when her vehicle hit a tow truck ramp and soared 120 feet in the air before hitting the ground.

The incident and aftermath was captured on police body cam footage.

Tanaijsha Bruton says she got distracted by the accident on the other side of the highway and did not see the tow truck in front of her until it was too late.

“I tried to brake, like, really fast, and by the time I was trying to brake it was too late,” Bruton tells Inside Edition.

Bruton says as she was catapulted into the air, she hit her head on the steering wheel and lost consciousness.

The 21-year-old mother of two suffered a broken neck, and a lacerated spleen and liver. Her husband and kids have been by her side.

Many on social media have been faulting Bruton for rubbernecking.

“We have an ongoing investigation,” Bruton’s attorney Matt Foster says. “What’s undisputed, if you look at the police report and if you look at the video carefully, is that that tow truck that was involved in the crash was parked right in the middle of the fast lane.”

Bruton was glad to be reunited with the first responders at South Georgia Medical Center.

The tow truck company told Inside Edition they had “no comment” about claims that they may be at fault.

One study found that rubbernecking may be the cause of as many as one-fifth of all car accidents.