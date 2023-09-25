A Wisconsin man is using his hobby to help people get through a difficult time.

Woodturner Jim Andersen has made more than 100 wig stands and donated them to local cancer clinics.

"I like it, it gives you purpose to what your doing and actually at the same time you can be creative and you can do what you like to do turn wood,” he told WSAW.

Andersen says he got the idea from his doctor while he was undergoing cancer treatments himself.

"To be able to provide it to someone and fulfill a need and it also provides a spark for them and a little brighter day for them in some of the dismal times they are going through," he said.

He says he knows the toll the disease can take on patients and the gifts are very much appreciated.

“One women said she was going to keep it after she is done and call it a trophy so she would have something to remind her of what she went through and how she successfully managed to get through it,” he said.

Andersen has also gotten people in his woodturning clubs to help him, creating a community effort to fight cancer.