'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Says His New Album Is a Tribute to Late Wife Who Died of Breast Cancer

Entertainment
Dukes
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:25 PM PDT, September 5, 2023

The actor and musician recorded an album in his late wife’s honor and says, “I want to continue to make her proud. I love that album.”

Former “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider has been dealing with the loss of his wife to breast cancer and he's using music to help himself and others with grief.

Now 63, Schneider spoke to Inside Edition about the recent death of his beloved wife, Alicia, in February from breast cancer at age 53.

“I think empty is the perfect word to describe,” he says.

Inside Edition was given exclusive access to John and Alicia’s wedding in 2019, where the bride can be seen getting into the famed Dodge Charger from the hit 70’s TV show.

After losing the love of his life, John now wants to help others on their journey through grief.

The actor and musician recorded an album in his late wife’s honor and says, “I want to continue to make her proud. I love that album.”

John also has advice for anyone facing tough times.
 
“Make sure if you love someone, make sure that before you go to bed, before you go to sleep, they know it,” he says.

