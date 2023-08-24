High school football coach Shane McComb entered the first quarter of a recent game with a family of three. By the fourth quarter, he was a new dad.

The Alabama coach took his very pregnant wife, Janette, to a pre-season game last week after their doctor said he was confident his patient would make it through the game.

"Janette was having contractions every eight minutes," Shane told WTVM-TV. The doctor "said if the contractions get to be five minutes apart, head to the hospital,” he added.

So off they went, Shane, Janette and the coach's stepson and star cornerback Jayden Aparicio.

Janette planted herself high in the stands, while Shane and Jayden went to work.

By the end of the first quarter, things in the stands were moving right along.

And the athletic director of Oak Mountain High School was looking for the coach.

“Uh, coach, it’s time for you to go have a baby," the man told him, Shane recollected to the station. Shane looked up to see Janette being escorted from the bleachers.

Shane ripped off his headset and took off, as people in the stands roared and cheered.

“It was like something out of a movie,” Shane said “I had the gas pedal down, and my flashers on, my wife was screaming, and my heart was about to come out of my chest."

Janette and baby Penelope were discharged Wednesday from the hospital, happy and healthy.

“We were a family of three in the first quarter and a family of four by the fourth quarter,” the proud father said.