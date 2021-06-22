Utah Woman Born Without a Uterus Miraculously Gives Birth to a Healthy Baby Girl | Inside Edition

Utah Woman Born Without a Uterus Miraculously Gives Birth to a Healthy Baby Girl

Health
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:12 AM PDT, June 22, 2021

Amanda Gruenell received a uterus from a deceased donor and was successfully impregnated through IVF.

Amanda Gruenell’s story and strength are awe-inspiring. The Utah native was born without a uterus but managed to give birth during the pandemic.

Amanda was 32 and divorced when she decided she was ready for motherhood and decided to explore ways to have a baby. That’s when a friend made a suggestion that would change her life. She suggested Amanda look into the Cleveland Clinic’s uterine transplantation trial program. 

Her friends, family, and then-fiancé, John, helped her through the process.

Perhaps you can say Amanda gets her strength from her mother. Around the same time Amanda was accepted into the trial, her mom, Janet, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Amanda says her mom had a dream and told her, “I met your daughter. Her name is Grace, and she looks just like you.”

Amanda received a uterus from a deceased donor and was successfully impregnated through IVF. In March, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Grace, who weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

