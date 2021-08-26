Baby Girl Born During Evacuation Flight From Afghanistan Named 'Reach' After Transport Aircraft's Call Signal | Inside Edition

Baby Girl Born During Evacuation Flight From Afghanistan Named 'Reach' After Transport Aircraft's Call Signal

Inspirational
The pregnant woman is seen being helped off the plane by U.S. Airmen.
Air Mobility Command
By Johanna Li
First Published: 12:34 PM PDT, August 26, 2021

“We have heard that the mom and baby are both doing fine,” Captain Frederick M. Wallace, of the Air Mobility Command, told Inside Edition Digital.

The baby girl born during a U.S. Military evacuation flight from Afghanistan is being named Reach after the C-17 transport aircraft’s call signal, Reach 828, that carried her family to safety. “They named the little girl Reach and they did so because of the call sign of the C-17 aircraft that flew them from Qatar to Ramstein [the U.S. Air Force base in Germany],” Gen. Tod Wolters, commander of the U.S. Military’s European Command, told reporters.

Wolters also joked that he hoped the baby girl’s unusual birth story would inspire her to join the Air Force herself one day.

“As you can well imagine, being an Air Force fighter pilot, it’s my dream to watch that young child called Reach grow up and be a U.S. citizen and fly United States Air Force fighters in our Air Force,” Wolters said, according to the Military Times.

Her mom had gone into labor while aboard the U.S. Military aircraft on the second leg of her journey fleeing Afghanistan. She quickly began experiencing complications like low blood pressure resulting from the air pressure in the cabin.

In order to help the mother, the pilot descended to a safer altitude, which helped bring more air pressure into the cabin and ultimately “save the mother’s life,” Air Mobility Command said.

When the plane finally landed in the air force base in Germany, a group of airmen were able to help her deliver her baby girl and transport her to a medical facility.

“We have heard that the mom and baby are both doing fine,” Captain Frederick M. Wallace, of the Air Mobility Command, told Inside Edition Digital.

According to the White House, the U.S. has helped evacuate nearly 100,000 Afghans since the Taliban seized power on August 14.

Related Stories

Young Girl Handed Over Wall to US Soldier at Kabul’s Airport in Afghanistan as Crowds Attempt to Leave Country
Newborn Is Carried Behind Casket of Mother Who Died of COVID-19 After Giving Birth
All 39 Pregnant Women Admitted to Alabama Hospital This Month Were Unvaccinated
Taliban Forces Take Over Kabul Afghanistan Amid US Troop WithdrawalNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan
1

Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating Afghanistan

Human Interest
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
2

Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops

Crime
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu
3

The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on Hulu

Inspirational
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say
4

Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops Say

Crime
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant
5

White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian Rant

Human Interest