A little girl was spotted getting handed over a wall to an American soldier.

The scene was captured at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, where crowds of Afghans are attempting to leave the country in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

A woman was also seen making it over the wall with the help of soldiers.

Earlier, U.S. troops allegedly fired tear gas into the desperate crowd.

Taliban forces also allegedly fired guns into the air at the airport, sending people running.

Many Afghans fear the return of Taliban rule and that the group’s interpretation of Islamic law will severely curtail the rights of women and girls especially.

Protesters in several Afghan cities have marched in the streets. They marked Afghan’s 1919 independence from British rule and also voiced their opposition to Taliban rule.

