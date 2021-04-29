Dozens of Smuggled Artifacts Are Returning to Afghanistan as US Troops Prepare to Leave | Inside Edition

Dozens of Smuggled Artifacts Are Returning to Afghanistan as US Troops Prepare to Leave

News
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 2:42 PM PDT, April 29, 2021

Dozens of artifacts once smuggled out of Afghanistan are now back home at the Afghan National Museum. The 33 antique items were stolen from the country during the decades-long conflict in the region.

The statues and friezes range from a thousand to nearly two thousand years old and depict images from Buddhism, once practiced widely in Afghanistan. They’d ended up in the United States, where anti-trafficking police identified them.

The move comes as the United States prepares to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan. Now US-trained Afghan military is preparing to hold its own against the Taliban.

General Yasin Zia from the Afghanistan Military explains, saying, “We must fight. There is no other option. As long as the Taliban is fighting against us and it looks like they will, then we don’t have any other option.” All US troops will be gone from Afghanistan by September 11, according to President Biden.

