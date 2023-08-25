It's a new low for smash-and-grab thieves.

Three female burglars broke into a wig shop for cancer patients in California armed with poles and rocks.

The women snatched 70 wigs, all of which had been custom-designed and are irreplaceable.

"It was so heartbreaking to see it," Mona Zargar, the owner of The Wig Fairy in Beverly Hills, tells Inside Edition.

Zargar explains that this theft now leaves dozens of cancer patients without the wigs they had designed specifically for them as they go through treatment.

"The wigs are human hair, so they're meant to last them through their entire treatment and even longer," Zargar says. "They come to us, you know, we customize their wigs for them. We have to look at their own current hair before they lose it."

Replacing them will be costly and time-consuming explains Zargar, who says that each wig cost thousands of dollars and take weeks to create.

"There's the clients that have already started treatments and they're waiting for their wigs," Zargar says. "I had a high schooler and she couldn't take her wig and school is starting now. I have to make these horrible phone calls."

This is not an isolated incident either, with smash-and-grab robbers also hitting a Macy's in Los Angeles County.

These five creeps stormed the store in broad daylight, making off with perfume bottles.

And police have released another video of a mob ransacking a Nordstrom Rack in Riverside County, where they escaped with thousands of dollars worth of designer handbags.

These brazen flash-mob and smash-and-grab robberies have forced at least six major retailers to shut down stores across the country — Walmart, Target, Walgreen's, Macy's, Best Buy, and Nordstrom.

Dick's Sporting Goods is calling the spiking thefts “organized retail crime” and blames the rash in robberies for sinking its quarterly profits by nearly 25 percent despite an increase in sales.

Target meanwhile has warned it might lose half a billion dollars because of rising theft.