The son of one of the men behind the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing has pleaded guilty in a kidnapping and armed robbery case in Las Vegas.

Joshua Isaac Nichols, 40, and George William Moya III, 27, have both pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement in the case of an attack that took place in February 2020, according to court records.

The two men were accused of robbing a 67-year-old jeweler at gunpoint after drawing him into an empty house, according to the Associated Press.

On Wednesday, both accepted plea deals to avoid going to trial, the AP reported. Moya pled guilty to robbery with a deadly weapon and could face up to 15 years in prison, while Nichols faces at least 17, according to the plea agreement obtained by the news site.

According to jail records for both men, they remain in custody at this time on a $50,000 bail.

As part of Nichols’ plea agreement, if he can post the $50,000 bail, he could be released and kept on electronic monitoring while he awaits his next court date in June, the AP reported.

“We are satisfied with the outcome, and Joshua is looking forward to spending some quality time with his family,” Augustus Claus, Nichols’ defense attorney, told the AP.

Nichols is the son of Terry Nichols, a co-conspirator behind a 1995 truck bombing that occurred outside a federal building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people, according to the AP.

Terry, 67, is currently serving life in prison in a federal penitentiary in Colorado, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

