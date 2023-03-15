Two English TikTok influencers are speaking out about their experience with Paul Murdaugh after a video emerged of the three partying together in a luxury Bahamas resort in 2017, years before the college student and his mom, Maggie Murdaugh, were found murdered at their South Carolina hunting lodge.

“I think I’m coming to England,” Paul, a teenager at the time, could be heard saying in the video with his girlfriend. “I’ll be there, and I’m going to learn the accent, and learn how to work it, and me and my boys are going to have a good time.”

Paul was drunk at the luxury resort, and met Adam Pink and Max Burton, the pair behind @thenakedbuilders on TikTok, at the bar, they told Inside Edition.

“We were just having fun partying,” Pink said. “He was a nice lad, we got on with him like a house on fire.”

The pair kept in touch with Paul over the years, but had no idea the controversy he and his family had been embroiled in at the time, including the 2019 boat crash that killed Paul’s friend Mallory Beach.

“He actually said to us you need to come to South Carolina and come out on the boat,” Pink said. “We never had any inkling of the tragedies whatsoever. He never said anything to us.”

Paul texted his long-distance friends in August 2019, asking them to take down the video of them drinking in the Bahamas. “Me and that girl in it are no longer dating and are not supposed to have any contact. Thanks,” he wrote in a text.

Shortly before Paul was shot to death, he texted Pink and Burton that he was coming to England. “We need to plan a time for real man. You going to put me on the UK ladies?” he wrote.

It was his final text to Pink and Burton. Just weeks later, Paul and his mom were murdered by their dad, Alex Murdaugh, who is now serving two life sentences for their deaths.

“It was utter disbelief,” Pink said. “To be honest, it didn’t seem real. It still doesn’t seem real to us, does it? We’re dumbfounded by it.”

Related Stories