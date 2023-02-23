The girlfriend of 23-year-old murder victim Paul Murdaugh talks about the couple's turbulent relationship in a new Netflix series.

Morgan Doughty talks about Paul, his family, and his infamous father in the three-part Netflix series, "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal."

The series is being released just as the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh is drawing to a close. He is charged with the murders of his son Paul and wife, Maggie — crimes he claims that he did not commit.

"It was just very normal for them to be drinking and just having a lot of alcohol like always stocked in the house," Morgan says of the Murdaugh family.

She also says that the drinking had a negative impact on her relationship with Paul.

"Alcohol definitely changed Paul," Morgan says at one point in the series. "We called Paul 'Timmy' when he was drunk."

Paul's brother, Buster, is also making headlines after supporting his father by taking the stand in South Carolina for the defense this week.

"Today" legal correspondent Lisa Green said on Wednesday that Buster appearing on the stand may have been a more powerful message than anything he said during his testimony.

"I know a lot of people think he wasn't that emotional," Green told Savannah Guthrie. "I think for the jury that's going to matter much less than the fact that this son who's lost his mother and his only brother supports his father."

The question now is if this is enough to help Murdaugh's defense after a strong showing by the prosecution.

Closing arguments are expected to begin in the case next week.

