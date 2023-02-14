This is the never-before-seen video of murder suspect Alex Murdaugh from the night his wife and son were found dead.

Murdaugh appears distraught as he sobs and loudly moans in police bodycam footage that played at his murder trial.

In the video, he can be heard speaking with his brother on the phone from the grounds of the family's South Carolina hunting lodge, where his wife and son's bodies were found.

Murdaugh tells one officer that he had been riding around with son Paul in his pickup truck for two hours earlier that day.

The bodycam footage captures Murdaugh just minutes after he called 911 to report son Paul and wife Maggie had been shot near the family's kennel.

Murdaugh, who is accused of murdering both Maggie and Paul, claimed that he was visiting with his mother when the crime took place, according to court records submitted ahead of the trial.

When he is informed by an officer that someone has checked on the bodies, he says: "And they're dead?"

Murdaugh has entered a plea of not guilty to both murder charges.

