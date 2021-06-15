Two members of a prominent South Carolina family were fatally shot and found dead outside of their sprawling estate last Monday. Authorities are calling it a double homicide but very little information has been released since their deaths. Here is a timeline of everything we know so far.

Monday, June 7

Between 9-9:30 p.m.

Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, were both fatally shot outside of their family's hunting lodge in Colleton County, according to reports.

Just after 10 p.m.

Alex Murdaugh discovered the bodies of his son and wife and called 911. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reported to the scene as the lead investigators of the case. He said he was not home at the time of the shootings, according to reports.

Tuesday, June 8

7 a.m.

The Coroner's office confirmed that the two died from gunshot wounds in an apparent homicide, the State reported.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Colleton County Sheriff's Office were both investigating the double murder at the family's sprawling estate. The identities of the deceased were not publicly released yet.

A SLED spokesperson told the State that he had no knowledge of anyone arrested related to the crime. Based on the evidence, he said he did not believe there was any danger to the public.

11:31 a.m.

A statement was released by the family's law firm, Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick law firm, on Facebook. The statement confirmed the deaths were in fact Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, both members of a prominent South Carolina family.

It read, "The Murdaugh family and PMPED wish to thank everyone for the many calls and condolences in the aftermath of the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. We ask for your continued patience and prayers through this tragic time."

Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick

At the time of the murders, Paul Murdaugh was facing three felony counts of boating under the influence resulting in death and bodily injury. The boat crash took place in February 2019 near Parris Island and resulted in the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach. Five others, including Murdaugh, were also ejected from the boat and injured as a result.

Murdaugh was driving his father's 17-foot boat when it crashed into a bridge. Murdaugh was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to witness testimonies.

Murdaugh pleaded not guilty and was released on $50,000 personal recognizance bond. He spent no time in jail.

Early afternoon

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Attorney General's Office wrote in an email to the Island Packet and other outlets that the office, "obviously cannot proceed with the prosecution, so once we have a death certificate or other acceptable proof, we'll officially dismiss the charges."

Before 4 p.m.

On behalf of the family of Mallory Beach, a statement was released by their attorney, Mark Tinsley. Beach died in the 2019 boat crash.

“The Beach family extends its deepest and warmest sympathies to the Murdaugh family during this terrible time. Having suffered the devastating loss of their own daughter, the family prays that the Murdaughs can find some level of peace from this tragic loss. They would like the family and the community to know that their thoughts and continued prayers are with the Murdaughs. It is their most sincere hope that someone will come forward and cooperate with authorities so that the perpetrator of these senseless crimes can be brought to justice.”

A civil lawsuit filed last year by the young girl's mother, Renee Beach, is still pending against the convenience store that allegedly sold alcohol to the minors that evening.

Wednesday, June 9

Morning

A one-sentence incident report from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office was released. The statement said, "On june 7, 2021 at approximately 2226 hours I responded to 4147 Moselle Rd in Colleton County in reference to two gunshot victims found by the caller."

Colleton County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's office has reportedly denied a request to release the 911 recordings from the night of the shooting, the Island Packet reported.

Thursday, June 10

Morning hours

Autopsies for Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

A hearing for the 2019 boat crash was postponed "due to the murders," Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley wrote to Inside Edition Digital.

3:10 p.m.

The Attorney General's office confirmed that they are still investigating the 2019 boat crash despite Paul Murdaugh's untimely death, according to the Island Packet. The agency will not publicly release the case files on the investigation at this time.

5 p.m.

Investigators say it is possible Paul Murdaugh was targeted by the killer and his mother, Maggie, was murdered by happenstance. Sources say that Paul was shot in the head and upper body with a shotgun and his mother was shot with an assault rifle.

6 p.m.

Randolph "Buster" Murdaugh III, the former state solicitor and Paul's grandfather, died Thursday evening, just three days after his grandson and daughter-in-law were found shot, the Island Packet reported. His death was unrelated to the murders.

The late Randolph served as the 14th Circuit Solicitor for nearly 48 years, according to reports. He was 81.

Friday, June 11

Funeral services for Paul and Maggie were held Friday at noon. Hundreds of community members showed an outpouring of support.

Family remembered Paul as a person with "a love for the outdoors," the 22-year-old's obituary, published by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, said. "[He] particularly enjoyed hunting at their lodge in Moselle with his father Alex, and brother, Buster."

His mother, Maggie, was remembered as a "gentle presence" and for having "a heart of pure generosity."

Sunday, June 13

Funeral services for Randolph Murdaugh III were held at the Hampton Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Monday, June 14

Autopsy results released Monday reveal that Paul and Maggie were shot multiple times, according to the Colleton County coroner. The coroner's office and SLED have refused to discuss the investigation beyond what is publicly available.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's office responded to inquiries from Inside Edition Digital confirming an investigation against Paul Murdaugh is ongoing.

“We had every intention of moving forward with Paul Murdaugh’s prosecution,” spokesperson Robert Kittle wrote in an email Monday to the Island Packet. “While the charges against him will be dismissed, the case has not been closed because the investigation is not finished.”

There were no additional details provided.

Tuesday, June 15

12:29 p.m.

The Beach family's attorney, Mark Tinsley, sent a statement to Inside Edition Digital regarding the ongoing investigation by the S.C. Attorney General's office.

It said, "The Beaches have every confidence and are hopeful that the Attorney General’s office will continue to investigate and prosecute any improprieties related to any attempts by any member of law enforcement to influence the original criminal investigation related to the boat crash. As such, they support the Attorney General’s decision in how they determine to move forward."

Tinsley said there has not yet been a rescheduled date for the hearing relating to the boat crash.

There have still been no arrests made and no suspects have been made publicly.

This is a breaking story. Come back for updated coverage.

