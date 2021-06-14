Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie, were each shot several times before dying last week in their South Carolina home, according to autopsy results released Monday.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey confirmed the time of death for both Murdaughs was between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on June 7.

The double homicide involving a prominent legal family has rocked the community. For three generations, the Murdaugh family has led the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which serves as the local prosecutor.

At the time of his killing, Paul, 22, was awaiting trial on charges of boating under the influence.

That case involved a 2019 fatal boat crash that took the life of 19-year-old Mallory Beach. Murdaugh was facing three felony counts.

Beach was ejected from a boat driven by Murdaugh, which belonged to his father, when it crashed into a bridge in Archers Creek around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2019. The weather was reportedly misty and foggy and adults had asked the group of friends earlier in the night not to take the boat.

Murdaugh was at the helm of the 17-foot vessel and allegedly accelerated "full throttle" following an "argument" between the friends and all six on board were ejected, according to witness testimonies. Every person save Beach made it to shore.

Tangie Peeples Ohmer, a family friend, told Fox News on Monday that she spoken to a relative who said the Murdaughs "felt confident that justice would be served."

The bodies of the mother and son were discovered by Alex Murdaugh, Maggie's husband and Paul’s father, who told investigators he was not home when the killings occurred.

On Sunday, funeral services were held for Randolph Murdaugh III, the grandfather of Paul and Alex's father. The 81-year-old had been hospitalized in intensive care then he died a few days after the killings.

The mother and son were buried Friday.

