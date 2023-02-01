Alex Murdaugh Trial Heats Up as Prosecutors Play Video That They Say Shows Defendant Admit to Murdering Son

The Alex Murdaugh murder trial could come down to just one word.

Prosecutors on Tuesday played video of the second interview police had with Murdaugh after his wife, Maggie, and son Paul were found dead.

The video shown in court included the moment when police detailed one of the most gruesome crime scene photos to Murdaugh, prosecutors said in court.

After hearing about this photo, Murdaugh made a comment to police.

What that comment was is now a big topic of debate, and in court on Tuesday this video was played by both the prosecution and defense.

Prosecutors claim that Murdaugh said: "It’s just so bad. I did him so bad."

That is what the officer who was there that night for the police interview, senior special agent Jeff Croft of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, testified that he heard as well on the video and in person.

That is also what Croft testified to hearing in a slowed-down version of the tape played by the defense.

The defense argues that in the video, including the slowed-down version, Murdaugh said: "It’s just so bad. They did him so bad."

It will be up to the jury to decide.

Murdaugh has entered a not guilty plea to both murder charges.

