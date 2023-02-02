Prosecutors attempted to cast doubt on the alibi of murder suspect Alex Murdaugh in court on Wednesday.

Murdaugh, who is accused of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul, claimed that he was visiting with his mother when the crime took place, according to court records submitted ahead of the trial.

Prosecutors questioned this by playing a video taken from Paul's cell phone on the night of the murders, June 21, 2021.

While introducing the video into evidence, prosecutors noted that the time stamp on the video says 8:44 p.m., just six minutes before prosecutors claim Paul and Maggie lost their lives.

In addition to Paul, the voice of Maggie and another man can be heard on that video, which authorities say was taken at a kennel on the Murdaugh family's hunting property in South Carolina.

That third voice is Alex, claimed the prosecution's second witness of the day.

Rogan Gibson, a close family friend and the person who had been speaking to Paul that evening, identified the man heard in the background as Alex.

He testified that he texted Paul approximately five minutes after the recording of that video, but never heard from his friend again that night.

The prosecution's third witness of the day, Paul's fried Will Loving, also testified that the voice heard on that video belonged to Alex.

Prosecutors asked both men if they were "100%" sure the voice belonged to Alex, and both men said "yes."

