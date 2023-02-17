Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial: Expert Describes Brutal Execution of Suspect's Wife

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:01 AM PST, February 17, 2023

At the same time, a crime scene expert used his pointer to show how the killer — alleged to be her husband, Alex — delivered the final, fatal bullet while standing just a few feet behind Maggie Murdaugh.

The prosecutor in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial got down on the courtroom floor in a demonstration where an expert described how the execution of the suspect's wife, Maggie, may have occurred.

At the same time, the crime scene expert used his pointer to show how the killer — alleged to be her husband, Alex — delivered the final, fatal bullet while standing just a few feet behind Maggie Murdaugh.

Prosecutors claim that Maggie was shot several times before she died, and allegedly had to witness her son's murder.

"Everybody was adjusting their seat to get a better look because it was just so dynamic," Matt Johnson pf CourtTV tells Inside Edition. "This  courtroom absolutely stopped in South Carolina, because you have the prosecution lying on the ground, actually demonstrating how Maggie may have been executed."

There was also new information about the murder of the suspect's son, Paul Murdaugh.

The first shot fired at the boy was not fatal, but he second traveled through his head.

"His brain was ejected out of the top of the right side of his head and actually arrived at the autopsy in a separate bucket," said prosecutor Creighton Waters.

Alex and his defense team will now get a chance to present their case. He claims he is not guilty of murdering his wife or son, and alleges he was visiting his mother when the murders occurred and came back to find their bodies.

